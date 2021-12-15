Cold cases in San Diego with Ginger Jeffries: Three unsolved robberies in El Cajon, one turns deadly

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With more than 15,000 unsolved cases in San Diego County, the district attorney has a team of investigators working to get justice for victims and their families.

Ginger Jeffries profiles these unsolved murder cases in a weekly segment, hoping to get information from the public to solve these crimes.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss three unsolved robberies in El Cajon on Jan. 16, 2005, one of which turned deadly.

No video, no DNA, and no real links have been found to the suspects in the case, Stephan explained.

“Our experience tells us that a series of robberies like this and a murder doesn’t happen without somebody knowing. Someone has the information on this case and we need them to come forward,” said Stephan.