Cold cases in San Diego with Ginger Jeffries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this month, police announced that a 69-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a National City convenience store clerk nearly 50 years ago.

Police have said that Carlin Edward Cornett was arrested at his Las Vegas home on suspicion of killing 22-year-old Christy Ellen Bryant in 1974.

He will be extradited to San Diego to face murder charges.

The victim was stabbed to death while working at a 7-Eleven.

Throughout the years, different detectives looked at the case, but no firm leads were developed.

Then, National City police teamed up with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to continue the investigation.

Cornett was identified as a suspect through the work of a DA genealogist with the cold case homicide unit.

