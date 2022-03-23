Cold Cases with Ginger Jeffries: Daughter of Mary Scott speaks out about her mother’s killer





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A case gone cold for 50 years saw new life with advances in DNA technology.

RELATED STORY: San Diego cold case investigation into Mary Scott’s murder solved after 50 years

A man stationed in San Diego while serving in the Navy was arrested decades later for the rape and murder of Mary Scott, who was found murdered in her City Heights home in 1969.

Scott, a young mother of two, was working in a club to provide for her girls at the time.

Now, the trial for the accused killer, 75-year-old John Sipos, is underway.

Donna Wyble, the youngest daughter of Mary Scott, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the situation and trial.