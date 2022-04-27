Cold Cases with Ginger Jeffries: John Sipos convicted for 1969 City Heights murder

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The man found guilty of a cold case murder from 1969 was officially sentenced last week.

76-year-old John Sipos will now serve seven years to life in prison for the death of Mary Scott.

District Attorney Investigator Tony Johnson joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the closing of the 53-year-old case.

Johnson described how his team finally cracked the case with integral help due to DNA technology.