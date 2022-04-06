Cold Cases with Ginger Jeffries: The murder of cab driver Howard Leonard in 1982

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries has been following the case of Mary Scott for two years, and was joined again by San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan to discuss updates with the case.

A San Diego jury recently convicted John Sipos of first-degree murder for killing City Heights woman Mary Scott in 1969.

Sipos raped and strangled the 23-year-old dancer and mother of two, but not before leaving behind DNA evidence.

Advanced technology in forensic genealogy helped police locate and arrest Sipos more than 50 years later in Pennsylvania.

Stephan also highlighted the case of 31-year-old Red Cab Company driver Howard Leonard.

Leonard was stabbed to death on the night of April 25, 1982 by someone he picked up at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The passenger stabbed Leonard while he was driving, causing him to crash on north I-5 between J Street and B Street.