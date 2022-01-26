Cold Cases with Ginger Jeffries: Unsolved high-profile double homicide in La Jolla in 1996

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week on “Cold Cases with Ginger Jeffries,” she covers the unsolved high-profile double homicide in La Jolla which occurred in 1996.

This is just one of the more than 15,000 unsolved cases dating back to 1985.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the unsolved murder.

On May 7, 1996 around 11 p.m., Dr. Tsunao Saitoh, 46, and his 13-year-old daughter, Loullie, were gunned down as he pulled into the driveway of their home on Fairway Road in La Jolla after leaving his laboratory at UCSD.

Loullie was shot in the back and had tried to run away.

Dr. Saitoh was a UC San Diego medical school professor who specialized in basic molecular biology research in Alzheimer’s.

Police have said that no suspects or motive into the murders have ever surfaced.