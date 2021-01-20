College Republicans demand Nathan Fletcher be terminated by UCSD for comparing people to Nazis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – College Republicans are calling on the university to terminate County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher from his position as a professor after he called anyone who supports the effort to recall Gavin Newsom a “Neo Nazi” and “white supremacist.”

President of the UCSD Chapter of College Republicans, Austin Katz, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss why their group is wants Supervisor Fletcher to be disciplined for his hateful rhetoric.

Katz explained, “It is simply unacceptable for a professor at UCSD to use these words of division in such a trying time. UC San Diego’s Principles of Community upholds the right for all students to feel safe in the classroom, to have an open discussion of dialogue, marked by mutual respect. And Professor Fletcher’s comments simply show he is not agreeing with these principles.”

Continuing, “Professor Fletcher has undermined the safety of UCSD students. This why the College Republicans at UCSD have released a statement to the Chancellor, Chancellor Khosla, for him to be terminated or to be suspended. Simply this is not a right or left issue, no matter what professor says this.”

The complete video of UCSD Professor, and County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher demonizing over a million Californians is below: