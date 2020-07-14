College students face a dilemma this coming school year: Should they stay, or should they go?





San Diego (KUSI) – Many colleges and universities will be fully “virtual” this Fall. At the same time, most schools will charge full tuition. All of this begs the question: does it make sense for our sons and daughters to attend college this coming semester or instead defer or take a leave of absence?

The Founder of CREATV Media, Peter Csathy, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss options for college age students.

In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, President Donald Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status.

Trump said on Twitter on Friday he was ordering the Treasury Department to re-examine the tax-exempt status of schools that he says provide “radical indoctrination” instead of education.

“Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education,” he tweeted. “Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!”