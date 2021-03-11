Colorectal cancer on the rise among young people

GROSSMONT (KUSI) – March is Colorectal Awareness Month.

Rates of diagnosis for people aged 65 and up is dropping, and rising in younger groups.

During 2020, 18,000 people under the age of 50 were diagnosed with colon cancer, making that about 49 people told they had colon cancer a day.

In 2020, Chadwick Boseman, star of the movie “Black Panther,” succumbed to the disease, passing at only the age of 43.

His death has brought a spotlight to the disease and its increasing effect on younger adults.

Most recently, Baltimore Orioles 28-year-old star Trey Mancini returned to the ball field after a fight with stage 3 colon cancer.

Dr. David Bodkin, board-certified oncologist from Sharp Grossmont Hospital, joined KUSI to elaborate on what can be done to prevent this disease.