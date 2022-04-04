Combat Vets Motorcycles Association to host annual ‘Stand-Up Ride’ fundraiser

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Combat Vets Motorcycles Association continues to bring compassion, support, and resources to San Diego Veterans.

To join in the fun you can ride through San Diego’s beautiful back country, enjoy the vendor area with food and raffle prizes or donate.

100% of all funds raised will go directly to San Diego based veteran’s charities including Veteran’s Village of San Diego, Marine Semper Fi Fund, and K9 guardian.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Paul Shumate, a combat veteran and member of the association, about the Combat Vets Motorcycles Association’s annual fundraising event “Stand-Up Ride” happening next month.

When: Saturday, April 16th

Where: Starts and Ends at the Escondido Elks lodge 1687 in Escondido

For more information check it out HERE