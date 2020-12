Comedian Monique Marvez to host a virtual New Years Eve party for charity

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – People can attend a “private” show and have a New Years Eve toast with comedian Monique Marvez.

The proceeds benefit All Hands on Deck, a new sports league for inner-city kids founded by former MLB star Jacque Jones who grew up in San Diego and now calls Escondido home.

Marvez joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the event.