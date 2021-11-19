Comic-Con 2021 is coming back to San Diego next weekend after 2 years of cancellations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday, KUSI’s Matt Prichard was out getting all the inside details about the “special edition” Comic-Con 2021 coming to San Diego next weekend.

This Comic-Con will be the first event in two years, since the pandemic swept the nation but this year it will look a little different. This one will be a lot more intimate with limited attendance and mask requirements.

Comic-Con 2021 is going to be just a preview of what it’s 2022 event will hold post pandemic.

More about this event https://comic-con.org/