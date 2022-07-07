Comic-Con has received “very, very positive” response for 2022 mask mandate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Comic-Con International is returning to San Diego on July 21 through July 24, 2022.

But if you are planning on going, don’t forget to bring a mask. Comic-Con International will have the strictest COVID-19 regulations in the country for their 2022 event in San Diego.

During a tourism press conference Thursday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria touted the city’s tourism rebound, asserting that people are scheduling their events in San Diego because of his COVID-19 response, and the city’s high vaccination rate.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was at the press conference, and asked the Mayor if he supports Comic-Con’s mask mandate, which he said he does.

Lenderman also asked Comic-Con International’s Chief Communications & Strategy Officer, David Glanzer, if they are standing by the strict COVID-19 regulations, and Glanzer confirmed that they are. Furthermore, Glanzer claimed he has received “very, very overwhelmingly positive” reaction for implementing the strictest regulations in the nation.

Glanzer said they sold out in 2019, and thinks they will sell out in 2022, but they haven’t yet. He added that some exhibitors have do not travel rules in place, so they will not be on the exhibit floor this year, but they found replacements.

He did not provide any further information on these do not travel rules, or what exhibitors he was referencing.

Comic-Con International’s official COVID-19 policies can be read here.

Mayor @ToddGloria supports @Comic_Con's decision to implement the strictest COVID-19 regulations in the nation. Comic-Con is contracted to stay in San Diego through 2024. Gloria said it is "what their customers want." Full Story: https://t.co/r2xHmr2xwB pic.twitter.com/yVbsWIjYGJ — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 7, 2022