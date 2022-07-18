Comic-Con imposes strictest COVID-19 regulations in the nation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Comic-Con International returns to San Diego this week, but if you plan to attend, there are some things you must know about.

Comic-Con International has decided to impose the strictest COVID-19 regulations in the nation.

All attendees will be required to wear a mask inside, show proof of full vaccination, or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

KUSI News had the chance to ask Mayor Todd Gloria about Comic-Con’s strict regulations, and he said he supports their decision despite always boasting about San Diego’s high vaccination rate. That same day, David Glanzer told KUSI News (below) the Comic-Con team has gotten “very, very positive” response to their mandates.

Gloria went as far to say that San Diego’s strict regulations in response to COVID-19 are the reason for the rebound in tourism.

KUSI’s Dan Plante felt Glanzer’s statement may not be entirely truthful, and went to the Convention Center to find out what people think about Comic-Con’s strict COVID-19 regulations. To no surprise, most people feel the regulations are very, very unnecessary.

Business owners in the downtown area are ready for the influx of people, as most the hotels are sold out throughout the entire city.

Outside of the official Comic-Con event inside the convention center, you will not need to wear a mask or provide proof of anything.

