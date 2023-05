Comic Con Museum holds Star Wars Day blood drive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of May 4, also known as “May the Fourth be With You”, also known as Star Wars Day, the Comic Con Museum at Balboa Park held a blood drive.

Those who donated blood on Star Wars Day got free tickets to the Comic Con Museum. Participants were encouraged to show up in Star Wars gear.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details.