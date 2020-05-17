Comic Con Museum releases virtual programming

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Comic-Con Museum, in Balboa Park which is slated to open its physical space in 2021, has launched virtual programming that aims to connect fans and the general public more closely to comics and pop culture.

“Creativity is at the core of the Comic-Con Museum’s offerings – and we want to help people who may be looking for ways to cope with some of the restrictions posed by COVID-19,” according to David Glanzer, Chief Communications Officer.

The online museum experience has always been part of the Comic-Con Museum’s plans; the current circumstances called for them to move ahead more quickly.

The museum’s exclusive “Fun Book” series, a regularly scheduled downloadable PDF featuring activity and coloring sheets created by the Comic-Con Museum for various age groups. Currently, three of the books are available to download, with more to come.