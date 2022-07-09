Comic-Con returns to the San Diego Convention Center
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After two years of cancelled in person shows, Comic-Con returns to the convention center in July.
Show tickets were actually sold back in 2019 and sold out, so expect a full house!
Tickets for the 2023 Comic-Con will go on sale later this year.
People from all over the city, country and world attend Comic-Con including members of the media.
David Glanzer, Chief Communications Director for Comic-Con, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss