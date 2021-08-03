Committee for Gov. Newsom raises $39 million for recall election





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The committee in charge of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign for the recall election has raised nearly $40 million.

That number is more than double the money raised by all the potential candidates to replace him.

California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss more about the recall effort.

Whatever amount of money is raised won’t be enough to save Gov. Newsom, Chairwoman Patterson said.