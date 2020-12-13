Common Ground Theatre presents Uplifting Black Voices

SAN DIEGO – San Diego’s premiere Black theatre, Common Ground Theatre, is proud to announce its 2020-21 season, filled with virtual and outdoor performances around the theme of “Raising Our Consciousness to a Higher Level.”

In partnership with Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, Common Ground Theatre’s season seeks to provide a “common ground” for people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds to participate, interact, connect and share their love of theatre.

“Now is the time to discuss and think about things from different points of view,” said Common Ground Theatre Executive Artistic Director Yolanda Franklin. “This year’s season was put together with the concept that the African American/Black experience is different for everyone and all those stories are worth telling. We are sharing as many stories as we can this year, including through our free premiere play reading series and holiday concert, so that everyone has a chance to take part.”

“Common Ground Theatre is one of Southeastern San Diego’s jewels. Its focus on presenting work reflective of the African American experience is important. We have partnered with Common Ground to help increase its visibility in our community, and across the San Diego region,” added Jacobs Center President and CEO Reginald Jones. “Uplifting the assets of our community is critical to our mission. Common Ground Theatre has a rich history in Southeastern San Diego worthy of recognition beyond its community base.”