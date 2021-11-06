Community activist discusses Board of Supervisors’ vote to keep vaccine mandate for new employees in place





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local activists are speaking out against the County Board of Supervisors’ decision to keep vaccine mandates in place for new county hires, which the Board re-affirmed this week.

Community activist Brittany Mayer joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her view on the Board’s decision.

Mayer emphasized that she is neutral on the topic of vaccines but believed that vaccines are a matter of liberty, informed consent, and medical privacy.

