Community activist outraged at the state for putting a SVP in a neighborhood with kids

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A felon classified as a “Sexually Violent Predator” could be placed to live in Borrego Springs, despite outrage from the community.

Michael Martinez has been convicted of four separate cases including child molestation and lewd acts upon a child.

Sarah Thompson, Community Activist, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the issue and why this SVP should not be placed there.