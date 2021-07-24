Community forum on Lincoln High School planned for Monday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In May San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe penned an open letter expressing her strong concerns for issues surrounding the quality of education provided at Lincoln High School.

On Monday, July 26th multiple organizations are holding a community forum to try and address these issues

To talk more about the forum the director of Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance Geneviéve Jones-Wright joined Good Evening San Diego.