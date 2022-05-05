Community fundraiser launches to install ‘Convoy Asian Cultural District’ freeway signs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego community organizations and local leaders have launched a fundraiser to install six “Convoy Asian Cultural District” freeway signs, hoping to bring more visitors to the Convoy area.

Vince Vasquez, Director of Communications at the Convoy District Partnership, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the community fundraiser.

Organizers are hoping to raise $30,000 for the project with an aim to bring more visitors and shoppers to the district.

To donate to their GoFundMe, click here.

In 2020, the Convoy District Partnership, which is a nonprofit organization representing business owners, tenants and shoppers in the Convoy District area, worked with San Diego City Councilmember Chris Cate and then-Assemblymember Todd Gloria to officially declare Convoy as the “Convoy Pan Asian Cultural and Business Innovation District.”

Many businesses in the Convoy district are still struggling to recover from the pandemic, added Vasquez.