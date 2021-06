Community group working to preserve off-leash dog park on Fiesta Island from development by city





FIESTA ISLAND PARK (KUSI) – The California Coastal Commission is set to vote on a plan by the City of San Diego to develop a popular off-leash dog park on Fiesta Island.

A community group, Fiesta Island Dog Owners, known as “FIDO,” are working to preserve the recreational area for their fur babies.

