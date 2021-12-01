Community groups protest City Council’s vote to mandate vaccines for all City employees





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Community leaders from various groups gathered Tuesday evening at Barrell Republic in Carlsbad to protest against San Diego City Council’s recently-passed vaccine mandate for all City of San Diego employees.

The gathering came just after Monday’s vote, which mandates that unvaccinated employees could face firing.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Barrell Republic in Carlsbad with more information.