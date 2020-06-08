Community leader Billy Moore on social unrest throughout the country

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Community Leader and President on the ABC Youth Foundation, Billy Moore, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his thoughts on the racial unrest and how we can move forward.

Moore is the son of former Light Heavyweight boxing champion Archie Moore and took over for his father as head of the ABC Youth Foundation that Archie founded back in 1957.

Moore and ABC Youth Foundation has touched the lives of hundreds of youth and been a large part of many of them becoming successful and productive members of society.