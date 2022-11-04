Community leaders and local residents gather to discuss Measure C





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Before noon on Nov. 3, the day of Biden’s Oceanside appearance, City Councilman Chris Cate and other community leaders joined with formerly homeless individuals to outline major steps toward improving San Diego’s affordable housing shortage.

The gathering was held at Sports Arena, where development has been planned that will bring thousands more affordable homes to the area.

Chris Cate is famously in favor of Measure C, which would raise construction zone height limits past 30 in the Sports Arena area.