Community leaders release 2022 Freedom Loving Candidates Voter Guide for San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the primary election quickly approaching, many Californians have already filled out their ballots, and others are still doing their research.
Freedom Revival Events has released voter guides for major California counties, including San Diego County.
The leaders of the community group have been hard at work distributing these guides at specific locations throughout San Diego County, and online through their various social media channels.