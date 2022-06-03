Community leaders release 2022 Freedom Loving Candidates Voter Guide for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the primary election quickly approaching, many Californians have already filled out their ballots, and others are still doing their research.

Freedom Revival Events has released voter guides for major California counties, including San Diego County.

The leaders of the community group have been hard at work distributing these guides at specific locations throughout San Diego County, and online through their various social media channels.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY: You asked for it, here she is: Our one-page voter guide is officially available for you to download, print and share all over San Diego county. Take her to the polls, share & vote like our state depends on it🔥 Download this guide at https://t.co/6MI9J0Zt65. pic.twitter.com/RLffiECtbn — FreedomRevivalEvents (@freedom_revival) May 18, 2022