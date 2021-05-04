Community members pool resources to save bookstore, Warwick’s in La Jolla

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – Renowned independent and family-operated bookstore, Warwick’s, was in the throes of negotiating a new lease with its landlord when they were told they had 15 days to either beat an 8.3 million cash bid or continue with a new landlord who may or may not have the bookstore’s best interests in mind.

At the 11th hour, around three-dozen community members, mostly from La Jolla, banned together with their own resources and purchased the building.

The independent bookstore calls itself America’s oldest bookstore still run by the same family, the Warwicks.

Warwick’s will be celebrating its 125th year in business with a new mural for one of its hallways.

Jack McGrory, Warwick’s new landlord, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss how the bookstore was saved.