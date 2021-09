Community mourns the loss of Mira Mesa football coach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – High school football experts talk highlights, upcoming games, and the loss of prominent figure in the community.

SDFNL Magazine Co-Founders Montell Allen and Ruben Pena joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to recap last week’s game.

They also honored Mira Mesa’s Coach Chris Thompson, who recently passed away at the age of 53.

To donate to the family, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memoriam-of-chris-thompson-coach-thompy