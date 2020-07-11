Community organizers in Chula Vista encourage Census 2020 response

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista residents who have not completed their 2020 Census were invited to attend a socially distant drive-thru event, and people in the first 50 cars got a free pizza.

The event was organized by the city of Chula Vista and the Chula Vista Community Collaborative as part of the Count Me 2020 coalition’s Week of Action.

During the event, residents completed their Census on their own mobile device or brought a screen picture of their completed Census.

Staff and translators were there to assist and answer questions.

Bicycles and gift cards were raffled for those who attend and complete their Census form.