Community protest SDG&E price spikes, Newsom calls for deeper look

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County residents demanded answers in front of City Hall after a spike in natural gas prices caused SDG&E utility bills to soar in the month of January.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission calling for “a deeper look into Market Manipulation, anticompetitive behavior…that are driving ongoing elevated prices in western gas markets.”

The California Public Utilities Commission has accelerated bill credits to ease the price strain in February, March and April.

Craig Rose, volunteer with the Public Power San Diego, called for a moratorium on utility cutoffs during the time that prices remain elevated.