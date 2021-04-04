‘Community Through Hope’ alleviates food insecurity for unsheltered neighbors

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Community Through Hope is a charitable organization working to secure food and assist the unsheltered in Chula Vista.

Since the pandemic, they have been able to provide high impact COVID relief services, including vaccinations with the help of the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Rosy Vasquez, Executive Director at CTH, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss her organization’s projects, particularly during the pandemic.