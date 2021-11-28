‘Community Through Hope’ calls for volunteers to assist the unsheltered

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Community Through Hope is a local nonprofit created out of the need to address food insecurity and to assist the unsheltered.

Sebastian Martinez, Executive Director of Community Through Hope, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the work of his organization for the holidays and how you can get involved.

Their primary focus is on what exactly is keeping homeless neighbors on streets.

The nonprofit has a need right now for volunteers and donations for their street medicine program in the South Bay.