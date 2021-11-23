Community Through Hope is working to provide support to our unsheltered community this holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with founder of Community Through Hope, Rosy Vasquez, about providing much needed support to the unsheltered community this holiday season.

This holiday season Community Through Hope is working with its partners to provide much needed support to the Housed and Unhoused community in the South Bay area of South County.

For the unhoused, on Nov. 29, in partnership with HHSA office of Homeless Solutions, they will be hosting their weekly Project ReFresh mobile showers at 690 Oxford St. as well as providing gap and case management services.

https://communitythroughhope.org/