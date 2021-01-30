Community Unites for third We Pray San Diego gathering for Hospitals throughout the County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Saturday, January 30th from 9AM-10AM more than 23 San Diego churches from every corner of the county will unite virtually for the third We Pray San Diego gathering. The focus of this time will be San Diego hospitals, health care staff, first responders and those struggling with COVID.

According to the County of San Diego, as of January 24th there have been 227,195 cases of COVID-19 in San Diego County. While the current intensive care unit (ICU) bed availability for the Southern California region is 0.0%, San Diego remains in the purple tier to help bring the cases down. Hospital ICUs are at capacity, health care workers are exhausted, and families are grieving the loss of loved ones.

Members of the community are invited to join together for prayer. We Pray San Diego is an opportunity to unite our communities that have been forging together through these unprecedented times. The focus is to lift the community’s voices in prayer to God for continued healing of our city struggling to find stable ground with the ongoing effects of COVID-19 and the pandemic.

Mindy McMurrin, a registered nurse at the VA in Critical Care reflects, “I have been a nurse for 17 years, yet I have not seen as much death, crowded hospitals, and nurse burnout as I have during the past few months. We are tired and emotionally and physically spent. It has reminded me that our hope and faith can only lie in Jesus Christ. Thank you so much for your prayers for us, our patients and their families. It is so difficult for families not to be able to visit their loved ones. Thank you for the prayer! It is needed and much appreciated!”

Earlier this year, on June 20th, 135 churches and fifteen thousand (including online participants) people gathered all over San Diego, in other states and online to pray during the first We Pray San Diego event.

Months later 98 churches and 3,266 people gathered again to pray for San Diego schools, students, educators and families as many struggled with online learning.

Senior Pastor of the Rock Church, Pastor Miles McPherson joined Good Morning San Diego and said, “We want to encourage health care workers and frontline healthcare staff to share their prayer requests online at http://www.wepraysandiego.com. We will be praying for relief and protection from COVID, health and safety for hospital staff and first responders both emotionally and physically.”

People can participate from their home. To join in San Diego’s third city-wide We Pray San Diego gathering, please visit wepraysandiego.com to register and receive details. For those interested in following guided prayer audio, downloadable versions will be available on the website.