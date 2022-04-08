Community’s reaction to ‘two-lane’ street in Mira Mesa puts other street redesigns on hold





MIRA MESA (KUSI) – Dan Plante followed up on that decision to turn two lanes in each direction into one lane where drivers are forced to enter the bike lanes in Mira Mesa.

The City has now apologize to residents in the area for the surprise and lack of community outreach.

They have also put a “hold” on any more roads like this, unless the community is involved.

There are several factors that confuse and anger the community members, including the giant street signs in their front yards! What a sight!

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Dan Plante was out at the street that has been all the talk in San Diego, with more details and updates.

