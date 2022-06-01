Competitive eaters raise money for Salvation Army’s program for veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of the world’s best female competitive eaters, Miki Sudo, is raising money for Salvation Army’s program for veterans.

Brining attention to the Salvation Army’s National Donut Day, as the Donut Eating Championship returns to the USS Midway.

History of the Donut: It was a WWI improvisation, where the Salvation Army’s “Lassies” created the donut. Helmets became deep fryers and the donuts fed the troops.

This contest will take place at 10:30am local time on Friday, June 3rd, 2022, aboard the USS Midway, located at 910 N. Harbor Dr., San Diego CA!

On Good Morning San Diego KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Miki Sudo about the upcoming championship and fundraiser.