Compromised pipe suspected to be cause of Tijuana River sewage contamination





IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – For years, Imperial Beach has been plagued by sewage contamination flowing from the Tijuana River.

An estimated 921 million gallons of sewage has now spilled into the river due to a suspected leak, blockage, or a pipe break.

Paloma Aguirre of the Imperial Beach City Council, who is also a candidate for IB mayor, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the continued sewage contamination.

About $300 million was recently secured to improve the current international wastewater treatment plant, and put a diverter at the point of entry at the river, Aguirre said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is currently in the process of taking care of that treatment plant.

However, the immediate issue lies with a pipeline called the international collector, and a possible blockage or leak that is preventing it from diverting sewage back down south and away from IB beaches, Aguirre explained.

However, the Mexican government needs to work in tandem with the U.S. to fully absolve the issue, Aguirre added.

Current IB Mayor, Serge Dedina, will be retiring this year as Aguirre aims to pick up his post during November elections.

As mayor, Aguirre would invest in protecting the secured funds to fix problems from sewage contamination, ensure they go to the right sources, prepare the community against climate change effects such as rising sea levels, keep IB one of the county’s safest cities, and more.