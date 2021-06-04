Computers 2 Kids hosting a free electronic drive at Flower Hill

DEL MAR (KUSI) – Saturday, June 5th, Computer 2 Kids and our friends at Flower Hill Promenade in Del Mar will be hosting a free electronics drive from 9:00 am until 1:00 PM.

In 2020, Computers 2 Kids delivered over 40,000 computers to students schooling from home and this demand continues in 2021.

If you’re going to be doing some shopping or dinning, bring your electronics by. It’s a drive-thru event, with staff unloading the cars as they pass through.

