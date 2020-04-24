Computers 2 Kids, receives grant from the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund

SAN DIEGO(KUSI) – Thanks to a $175,000 donation from the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund to Computers 2 Kids, a nonprofit battling to bridge the digital divide by providing laptops, tablets and desktops to thousands of youth each year.

Youth are now able to access the websites and lesson plans the school has set up. This access also boosts confidence and allows youth to remain engaged with school.

Computers 2 Kids’ technicians restore and update computers donated by individuals and corporations with new hard drives and Windows operating systems and distributes them – along with one year of free technical support.

With the $175,000 donation from The San Diego Foundation-managed COVID-19 Community Response Fund, Computers 2 Kids hired 14 additional technicians and internet technology professionals to refurbish 20,000 computers on an accelerated basis.

Technicians are working 10-hour days, six days per week, allowing the nonprofit to distribute between 50 and 300 computers daily from its Miramar headquarters and warehouse.

Computers 2 Kids San Diego CEO, Chéri Pierre, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what the grant means for the program.

The San Diego Foundation’s giving underscores how U.S. community foundations are helping those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

To date, the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund has granted more than $3.1 million to San Diego nonprofits working on the frontline to support low-wage workers, families and vulnerable communities impacted by the coronavirusoutbreak.

It is hosted and administered by The San Diego Foundation in collaboration with County Board of Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, the co-chair of the County’s COVID-19 subcommittee, and seeded with $1.25 million from The San Diego Foundation and $1 million from San Diego Gas & Electric.

Help San Diego families in need by visiting www.sdfoundation.org/COVID19