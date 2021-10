Con Pane Cafe & Bakery prepares for a busy holiday season

POINT LOMA (KUSI)- Con Pane Cafe & Bakery in Liberty Station specializes in making the freshest baked goods. All of the foods you’ll find at Con Pane is freshly baked and made from scratch.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited on Good Morning San Diego and got a behind scenes look at the bakers hard work!

As they prepare for the holiday season, it’s recommended to order online: https://www.cohnrestaurants.com/conpane