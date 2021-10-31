Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe bakes special spooky treats for Halloween

LIBERTY STATION (KUSI) – Con Pane Breads & Cafe has been baking up some special and spooky goodies for San Diegans this Halloween.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the Liberty Station bakery Sunday with more details on what they’ve baked up.

Con Pane features 20 handmade artisanal breads, pastries and sandwiches on their menu.

All of their breads take three days to make and are hand-formed.

Stop by Con Pane at 2750 Dewey Rd. in San Diego.