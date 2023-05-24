Concerned San Diego residents protest proposed city wide homeless camping ban

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego residents protested the city’s proposed homeless encampment ban.

Members of our homeless population spoke at the press conference, emphasizing how they will be directly impacted by the proposed ordinance.

City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn and Mayor Todd Gloria proposed the ban, which would prohibit camping near parks, schools and other public areas. Whitburn and Gloria say the city would provide safe sleeping spaces if the ban passes, but the homeless don’t think it is fair.

Councilmember Whitburn supplied KUSI with the following quote:

No one should be allowed to camp on the sidewalk when we have offered them a safer, healthier place to go. We are now adding another option for people living outdoors. Along with indoor shelters, we will offer outdoor safe sleeping sites with bathrooms, security, meals, and connections to services.