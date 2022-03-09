Concerns arise for the Jewish community in Ukraine during the Russian Invasion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some more relief efforts are underway to help refuges that are fleeing Ukraine but it is raising concerns for the Jewish community trying to flee as well.

This is probably one of the worst crises in Europe since WWII, 1.5 million refugees so far and more are coming.

After WWII Ukraine had approximately 1.5 million Jews living in Ukraine, and there are only about 200,000 left, most of them poor and elderly.

Over 10k are trying to get out of Ukraine, helping them to leave and get to Israel, or safely to other nearby countries with Jewish communities.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Heidi Gantwerk, Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation of San Diego County, about how they are looking to help the Jewish community find refuge from the war in Ukraine.

For more information visit: https://www.jewishinsandiego.org/