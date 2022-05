Border apprehensions continue to rise, despite Title 42 staying in place





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego faces the brunt of immigration at the San Ysidro port of entry, and with Ukrainian refugees, Title 42, and smuggling tunnels the border is becoming a bigger issue to manage.

On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was outside a recently found smuggling tunnel 30 feet away from the border breaking down what exactly is going on in south San Diego.