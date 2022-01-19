‘Concert For Hope’ Jan. 23 to benefit Salvation Army’s ARC in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s called a Concert for Hope and it is all to benefit the San Diego Adult Rehabilitation Center in Otay Mesa, which is under the umbrella of the Salvation Army.

The person leading the show is a man who has performed all around the world, healing in the name of music.

The event takes place on Jan. 23.

Musician Eric Genuis joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details about the concert.

To learn more about the event visit www.ericgenuis.com/concertsforhope