Concert for Peace to benefit Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bodhi Tree Concerts is putting on a show this weekend to help raise funds to benefit Ukraine on Saturday, Mar. 27th at 5 pm.

San Diego’s most popular and well-known musical artists are donating their talents to perform at the concert.

The in-person concert is free for VACCINATED individuals, and will be streamed online for those who aren’t.

They recommend a $50 donation or “donate what you can”.

“We felt we had to do something and this is what we know how to do,” says Bodhi Tree Concerts co-founder and -director Diana DuMelle. “We are extremely moved by and grateful to the roster of local artists that have volunteered to perform. We believe that music truly is a common language, a powerful tool to bring people together—and we are going to use it to raise some money and awareness for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters.”

On Good Evening Sand Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Walter DuMelle, Co-Founder of Bodhi Tree Concerts, about the local artists who will be convening to put on a show to raise money.

Online donations can be made here: https://www.bodhitreeconcerts.org/concert-for-peace