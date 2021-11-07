Concertgoer recounts his experience at Astroworld Festival where 8 people died

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eight people died and dozens were injured after a crowd surged forward at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on Nov. 5, which was headlined and organized by rapper Travis Scott.

The deceased range in age from 14 to 27, with one victim’s age remaining unknown.

Concertgoer Brandon Abella attended the deadly concert and recounted his experience with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego.

Abella described being in the middle of the crowd, which he said was the worst spot to be in as he was getting pushed from all sides.

At one point, I felt like I was floating, Abella said.

Abella escaped the crushing crowds by finding a group that was leaving and making a plan with them push their way out of the horde.

The young concert goer emphasized that he felt there were too many people at the event, to the point that everyone was “head to head,” and there was no room for people to use their arms.

“It was like, definitely overcrowded. There was no organization at this place,” Abella said.

Abella even described seeing security guards pushing concertgoers back into the crowd.

About 50,000 were in attendance at the event.