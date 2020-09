Concerts in your Car at Del Mar Fairgrounds





DEL MAR (KUSI) – CBF Productions announced their social distanced concert and entertainment series, “Concerts In Your Car” is getting ready to pop up at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, in San Diego County.

The drive-in concert series is a new entertainment experience from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.

Each week top tier talent will hit the stage. For a full list click here.